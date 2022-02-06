Rep. McCarthy: Pelosi Is Protecting China Through Her Actions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is continuing to protect China with her actions including telling Olympians not to engage in any forms of protest during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday.

"Think about what Nancy Pelosi is done as a speaker," the California Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "She has protected China from any investigations to the origin of COVID, even though it has killed more than 900,000 Americans. She has prevented American athletes from protesting at the Olympics and now she's producing a bill that sends American taxpayer money to China."

The America Competes Act was passed narrowly in the House Friday almost entirely along party lines and is multibillion-dollar legislation aimed at increasing the United States' competitiveness with China and boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

But McCarthy Sunday slammed it as the "concedes" act, as it sends $8 billion to the United Nations's Climate Fund "that sends $100 mil. to China with unlimited Green Card skills."

"This is what the Chinese Army uses to bring people into America to spy on us, saying they are students," said McCarthy. "This bill does nothing to hold China accountable. She held eight months when we put a bill forward to move the Olympics. She would only put it up on the day the only [they] started. I do not know what the Chinese government has on them, but it must be strong."

Meanwhile, McCarthy promised that "when we take the majority" in the 2022 midterm elections, several investigations will be launched, including into China.

"We will investigate the origins of COVID," he said. "We will investigate the attorney general's research into calling parents terrorists. We will investigate the Afghanistan withdrawal. Why did we have 13 new Gold Star families ... the release of American taxpayer reports, why is that? There's a lot of places to hold them accountable."

Pelosi is seeking yet another term in office "because she's hungry for power," McCarthy added. "They are stealing elections in different places by redistricting and gerrymandering. She believes she can win even though overwhelmingly the public says they want a change. They want a secure border, and inflation with safe and secure streets, but the Democratic policies are causing most of the problems."