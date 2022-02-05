Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: China, Russia Alliance 'Incredibly Dangerous'

A joint statement from China and Russia declaring deep strategic alliance is an "incredibly dangerous development," particularly as tensions with Ukraine grow, Fred Fleitz, the vice-chairman of the America First Policy Institute and the former chief of staff for the National Security Council, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"When we talk about Ukraine, we have two overwhelmingly important concerns for the United States, keeping out of war with Russia and stopping Russia from falling further into the hands of China," Fleitz told "The Count." "Those two nations don't like each other. They have a lot of differences, but this alliance could do enormous damage to American and international security."

Further, he said the United States' handling of Ukraine is driving Russia's President Vladimir Putin into a relationship with China's President Xi Jinping, and "this is not a good development."

Russia and China announced the strategic alliance Friday, while Xi hosted Putin on the opening day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The two countries, in a joint statement, said their new relationship is superior to any other political or military alliance made in the Cold War era.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration Thursday accused Moscow of planning a video showing a fake mass casualty event on Russia by Ukraine to justify an invasion, and Fleitz said an exchange this week between State Department spokesman Ned Price and members of the media questioning the evidence was "really important" because, often, intelligence sources behind such reports can prove to be incorrect.

"I was a CIA analyst for 19 years and I've seen intelligence that has been wrong, has bad sourcing, and sometimes the CIA's paid sources just tell the agency what it wants to hear," Fleitz said. "If something's been declassified, that means it's been released. That means this information has to be given to the American people and the press so it can be scrutinized. The fact that the State Department won't let the press see this supposedly declassified information indicates there's something wrong with it, or this intelligence doesn't exist at all. This isn't true just because the administration says it is. They have to put up or shut up."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been "all over the map" when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, Fleitz said.

"It's hurting American credibility, and I have to take it that the Ukrainians are not happy with this inconsistency," he added.

Fleitz spoke out about the Biden administration's attempts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, including restoring sanctions relief, and said the Iranians are "saving us from ourselves" by not agreeing.

"Biden is so desperate to reverse Donald Trump's withdrawal from this terrible agreement and Iran's nuclear program has surged during the Biden presidency, but Biden still wants us to get back into this terrible deal," Fleitz said. "My hope is the Iranians would continue to prevent that by not agreeing to an agreement."

