McCarthy Calls for Equal Justice in Biden, Trump Document Cases

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Sunday raised questions about the discovery of classified documents in President Joe Biden's garage and his former think tank office, as well as whether justice will be applied equally between Biden and former President Donald Trump, where classified documents were found during a raid of his Florida home last summer.

"Congress has an independent, constitutional obligation to oversee all aspects of the Justice Department, and that includes special counsels as well," the California Democrat told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo." "We will have a role in overseeing what's transpiring here."

It is also concerning that Trump's home would have been raided, when Biden's home and office weren't, McCarthy said.

"Why do you raid President Trump?" the speaker said, noting that the documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home weren't only locked away, but padlocked, where the documents in Biden's case were behind "a locked garage door that opens and closes by the push of a button."

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has appointed Robert Hur, a 2018 Trump appointee as chief federal law enforcement officer in Maryland as the special counsel to investigate the Biden-linked documents, and McCarthy said that is an issue, considering reports about Hur's previous work as a senior leader in the DOJ, after reports, including in National Review, that he had been the department's point person in the investigation into Russian interference in Trump's 2016 campaign.

"Of the thousands of people that work at the FBI, why is it every time there's an investigation of a Republican, they're always tied together in a small, little loop?" said McCarthy. "Couldn't we have an independent person in the FBI that has no ties to anything to investigate something?"

That's why there is now a congressional committee to investigate weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, said McCarthy.

"We will get to the bottom of this no matter how hard we have to fight," said McCarthy.

Meanwhile, the speaker said the GOP-controlled House has had a "very productive first week," including the passage of a "very good rules package that empowers all members of Congress," and action to repeal funding for 87,000 IRS agents that had been approved in the recently passed omnibus bill.

Further, 146 Democrats joined in the vote to create a new select committee on China, and there was a bipartisan vote to stop the sales of oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, said McCarthy, adding that he hopes the Senate will also approve the legislation.

McCarthy also discussed his call to release all footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the Capitol.

"The best way to handle this, I think, is exactly the way [Twitter owner] Elon Musk has, just put all the information out there and let people see what is truth and what is not," said McCarthy.

Finally, McCarthy said Sunday that while there are members of the House calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, he'd prefer to see him resign and for House committees "to investigate why we're in this position that we are."

"Hundreds of Americans are dying every day from fentanyl based on his decisions," said McCarthy.