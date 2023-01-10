×
Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Docs 'Much Worse' Than Mar-a-Lago

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 10 January 2023 05:29 PM EST

Files discovered at President Joe Biden's University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C., are "much worse" than those obtained at Mar-a-Lago, according to former national security official Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

Joining "American Agenda," the one-time national security official under former President Donald Trump highlighted the sensitive documents uncovered Tuesday relating to foreign governments from Biden's time as vice president.

"It's worse because it was a deliberate effort to illegally move documents — to steal documents from the U.S. government," Fleitz claimed. "I think what happened at Mar-a-Lago ... things were rushed, mistakes were made, there were misunderstandings."

"Donald Trump wasn't hiding documents at Mar-a-Lago. Everyone knew they were there," he continued. "But it looks like the Biden team was hiding documents at the Penn Biden Center in D.C."

Some of the documents, CNN reported, contain White House intelligence and correspondence surrounding the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Iran.

According to Biden's attorney, Richard Sauber, the files were found while the president's legal team was "packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C."

"Biden may have violated more than just security regulations here," Fleitz explained. "There could be violations in documents that are not unclassified but still belong to the U.S. government, that were being kept in that locked closet."

The security official further alleged the Penn Biden Center was "set up with $54 million in Chinese donations," most of which allegedly came during Hunter Biden's business dealings with China.

"I'm not saying these classified documents are going to the Chinese, or that Biden was working for the Chinese — although we know there's people who think that — but it sure seems to stink here," he stated.

Files discovered at President Joe Biden's University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C., are "much worse" than those obtained at Mar-a-Lago, according to former national security official Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.
