Fmr WH Spokesman Fields to Newsmax: Mullin 'Right Man' for DHS

Former White House spokesman Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Friday that Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is "the right man for the right time" to succeed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as she departs the agency for a new role in the Trump administration.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Fields said Mullin's toughness and outsider background make him well suited to continue the administration's border security agenda.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Noem was being reassigned to a new position within his administration and tapped Mullin to take over leadership of DHS, pending Senate confirmation.

The move would place Mullin at the center of the administration's immigration enforcement and border security strategy.

Fields said Mullin's direct and aggressive approach is exactly what is needed to continue implementing Trump's policies.

"What he's going to do is take that brash style and put it into work," Fields said.

He said Mullin would help maintain the momentum established at DHS under Noem.

"He is going to be able to effectuate President Trump's border policies, the likes of which we have not seen before," Fields said.

He also highlighted Mullin's unconventional path to the Senate.

"He's the only senator in the body that actually didn't go to college," Fields said.

Instead, Mullin built his father's plumbing business into a multimillion-dollar company in Oklahoma before entering politics.

That real-world experience, Fields said, has helped shape Mullin's approach to governing and problem solving.

Fields added that the administration's immigration policies are already producing results.

"The border is 100% closed," he said. "We're going to get the bad hombres out and continue to do the work."

If confirmed as DHS secretary, Mullin would ensure the administration continues delivering on its promise to secure the southern border, Fields said.

