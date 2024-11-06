RFK Jr.: I Won't Take Away Vaccines When Trump Takes Office

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he won't take away vaccines when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Kennedy, who is expected to hold a potentially big role in a new Trump administration, said Wednesday the GOP presidential nominee had given him three instructions: to rid regulatory agencies of "the corruption and the conflicts," to "return the agencies to the gold standard" of "empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine," and to "end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts" within two years.

It is unclear what position he will hold.

Kennedy told NBC News he wants Americans to be able to make informed decisions about vaccines.

"I'm not going to take away anybody's vaccines," Kennedy told the news outlet.

"If vaccines are working for somebody, I'm not going to take them away. People ought to have [a] choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information," he said.

"So I'm going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them," Kennedy added.