WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f. kennedy jr. | donald trump | election | ballot

RFK Jr.: Don't Vote for Me, Vote for Trump

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 04:14 PM EST

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who joined a coalition of the Trump camp, pleaded with voters on Monday not to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.

"No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me," Kennedy wrote in a post on X. "Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties."

Kennedy, according to The Associated Press, will appear on the ballot in swing states Michigan and Wisconsin despite his legal efforts to remove his name.

Kennedy's appeal to the electorate not to vote for him comes on the heels of a campaign promise from former President Donald Trump that if he's elected, Kennedy would have a "big role" to play in his administration.

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregated polling, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are virtually deadlocked with only 1% of difference in Michigan and Wisconsin polls, with Harris pulling out a slight lead in each.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who joined a coalition of the Trump camp, pleaded with voters on Monday not to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.
robert f. kennedy jr., donald trump, election, ballot
172
2024-14-04
Monday, 04 November 2024 04:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved