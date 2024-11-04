RFK Jr.: Don't Vote for Me, Vote for Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who joined a coalition of the Trump camp, pleaded with voters on Monday not to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.

"No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me," Kennedy wrote in a post on X. "Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties."

Kennedy, according to The Associated Press, will appear on the ballot in swing states Michigan and Wisconsin despite his legal efforts to remove his name.

Kennedy's appeal to the electorate not to vote for him comes on the heels of a campaign promise from former President Donald Trump that if he's elected, Kennedy would have a "big role" to play in his administration.

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregated polling, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are virtually deadlocked with only 1% of difference in Michigan and Wisconsin polls, with Harris pulling out a slight lead in each.