Kellyanne Conway Registers as Agent for Ukraine Oligarch

Kellyanne Conway is now officially registered as a lobbyist to represent Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk's philanthropic foundation.

Conway, who was a campaign and White House aide during former President Donald Trump's administration, registered her contract with Pinchuk's foundation Friday with the Justice Department, as required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, repored the Washington Examiner.

She will be paid $50,000 a month, according to her contract. Her job duties will be to "engage U.S. lawmakers, and experts, and opinion makers, to explain the importance of Ukraine to the rules-based order and the protection of democratic principles."

The contract says she will also be "raising awareness" about "Ukrainians' fight for freedom and the Russian illegal war of aggression."

Her agreement started on July 25 and expires a week after November's election.

Conway will also be encouraging stakeholders to travel to the annual Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv on Sept. 13-14.

Her contract stipulates that she can't comment about her new job without the approval of the foundation.

Pinchuk has earned his wealth in investing and financial services, as well as from his pipe, wheel, and steel-producing company and his media properties.

He also donated $150,000 to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in 2015, before Trump's appearance at the Yalta European Strategy meeting that year.

Meanwhile, Conway was in the news this past week after denying reports that she was behind negative stories about Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

He has been facing criticism over a statement he made in 2021 claiming that Democrats were "a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives."

Conway had been pushing for either North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum or Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to become Trump's running mate.

"When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out," Conway told The Bulwark earlier this week. "I'm not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They're not just asking me. They're asking lots of people."