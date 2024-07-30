WATCH TV LIVE

Pew Poll: Dems More Hard Line Than GOP on Ukraine Aid

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 02:12 PM EDT

Americans are evenly divided over how the United States should respond to the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Pew Research Associates poll respondents split over whether the U.S. has a responsibility to help the country defend against Russia's invasion.

Most Republicans and independents who lean GOP replied in the Pew poll released Monday, the U.S. does not have a responsibility to help Ukraine and most Democrats, and independents who lean Democrat, saying it does.

  • 48% of Americans say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine.
  • 49% of Americans say it does not.
  • 36% of Republicans say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine.
  • 63% of Democrats say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine.

The poll also asked Americans whether they would say the United States is providing too much, the right amount, or not enough support to Ukraine.

  • 19% said not enough.
  • 26% said about right.
  • 29% said too much.

Republicans were far more likely to say the U.S. is providing too much support than Democrats, who were more likely to say the U.S. is providing the right amount or not enough when compared to Republicans.

  • Too much support: Republicans 47%, Democrats 13%.
  • About the right support: Republicans 18%, Democrats 36%.
  • Not enough support: Republicans 12%, Democrats 27%.

Democrats were more likely to say Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "major threat" to U.S. interests than both independents and Republicans.

  • 45% of Democrats say Russia's invasion is a "major threat" to U.S. interests.
  • 34% of independents say the same.
  • 26% of Republicans say the same.

Pew surveyed 9,424 adults across the country from July 1-7, 2024, which was before President Joe Biden's announcement he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.

