Trump-Backed Tshibaka Leads In-State Fundraising Over Sen. Murkowski

Kelly Tshibaka, the Alaska Senate candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has received more in-state donations than her rival, 21-year incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, according to OpenSecrets.

So far, 85% of Murkowski's 2022 cycle donations have come from out of state. As Opensecrets outlines, the Alaskan Republican senator has raised $5,284,321 from out-of-state donors. Only 15%, or $929,774, has been donated by in-state contributors. Breitbart reported the large influx from out-of-state donations raises questions about where the senator's, who voted to impeach Trump, loyalties lie.

In contrast, Tshibaka has received $1,349,384 or 55% of her donations from in-state donors and $1,119,990 or 45% from out-of-state donors.

The reason why Murkowski has been able to outraise Tshibaka by such a large margin in out-of-state donations "is because the establishment," including Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., according to Breitbart, "wishes to keep her in power."