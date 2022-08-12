Tshibaka to Newsmax: Alaskans 'Very Concerned' Over NORAD Report

Alaskans are "very concerned" by the news this week that North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected Russian surveillance aircraft flying twice into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, Kelly Tshibaka, one of the candidates for the U.S. Senate in the state, commented on Newsmax Friday.

"Most people don't realize that we are essentially the border state for Russia closest to China and every country on the east side of the world," the Alaska Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We have seen these acts of aggression from Russia for a while ... this is another reckless act from [Vladimir] Putin because [President] Joe Biden shows such weakness on the global stage."

NORAD, in its announcement, said the Russian aircraft, while entering the defense zone, did not come into either American or Canadian sovereign airspace. The command last announced such a breach in October 2021, when five Russian planes came into the zone.

Tshibaka, though, said that such acts of aggression would not happen if former President Donald Trump was still in office.

"It's not that different from what we're seeing from China and their acts of aggression against Taiwan right now, and these are all things that Americans should be concerned about," she said. "These are the kind of precursors or the tremors of an earthquake. We're used to those in Alaska as well."

In other matters, Tshibaka is campaigning against incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for the Senate seat and on Friday slammed her for not speaking out against the FBI's Monday raid of Trump's Florida home.

"The fact that our senior senator, who's been in Washington, D.C., for 21 years, continues to remain silent on this gross abuse of power means that she condones it," said Tshibaka. "When we have left-leaning commentators across the nation, saying that this was an overstep by the FBI, we know that it was a problem.

"This means that there really are no limits to the left, who are in charge under Biden's administration, politicizing and weaponizing, law enforcement and the intelligence community."

The left also abused that power under former President Barack Obama, she said, to come after organizations that didn't align with them politically or using the FBI, she said.

Tshibaka pointed out that the FBI was used in Alaska to come into a couple's home over suspicions that they'd stolen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop.

"They actually had residents that were staying there, guests that were staying there, as a part of a BNB experience," said Tshibaka. "They had nothing to do with taking Nancy Pelosi's laptop. But it was very similar in pictures and feel to what we saw here.

"Nobody has ever been held accountable for any of these things."

