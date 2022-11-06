×
Kathy Griffin Banned From Twitter for Impersonating Elon Musk

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 09:37 PM EST

Comedian Kathy Griffin was banned permanently from Twitter on Sunday for impersonating CEO Elon Musk.

Griffin changed her account to look like Musk’s by changing her profile photo to his and changing her username to “Elon Musk.”

While impersonating Musk, Griffin told people to vote for Democrats in this week’s midterm elections.

Musk tweeted that “going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended."

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk continued.

According to Twitter’s terms of service, “you may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Comedian Kathy Griffin was banned permanently from Twitter on Sunday for impersonating CEO Elon Musk. Griffin changed her account to look like Musk's by changing her profile photo to his and changing her username to "Elon Musk."
Sunday, 06 November 2022 09:37 PM
