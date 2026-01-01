Patel: Minnesota Fraud Probes 'Buried' Under Biden

FBI Director Kash Patel has been tracking the Minnesota fraud case for months, claiming it was buried under former President Joe Biden, investigative journalist Catherine Herridge reported in a post on X.

Patel said the Biden administration opened the original investigation into the welfare fraud scandal that has cost the state millions, but it was "buried" because it potentially implicated allies of Biden, Herridge reported.

Between late May 2025 and December 2025, the FBI had 16 open investigations into approximately 32 healthcare and in-home care providers accused of fraud, according to Herridge.

The sprawling investigation is now exploring whether these frauds occurred nationwide and if there are any links to elected officials and terrorist financing, Herridge reported.

"Potential criminal violations include public corruption, fraud, cyber fraud, healthcare fraud, homecare fraud and money-laundering," Herridge wrote.

The fraud scandal already has led to 78 people being indicted and 57 people being convicted.

Investigators are also looking into whether there was fraud involving federal nutrition programs.

"The Feeding our Future probe exposed an alleged $250m fraud scheme that obtained federal funding during COVID for nutrition programs but almost no meals were provided to children," Herridge wrote.

"It's alleged the monies were laundered through multiple entities to enrich the participants," Herridge added.

Rob Finnerty ripped Democrats on Newsmax's "Finnerty" on Thursday saying they are trying to cover up the scandal and demanding accountability.

He said he wants to see Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison testify before Congress.

"But after seeing the raid on Mar-a-Lago and being told that was normal; after seeing Roger Stone arrested at 6 in the morning live on CNN; after Steve Bannon went to jail, Peter Navarro went to jail, and George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, and Mark Meadows were prosecuted, we think the time has come for some accountability on the left — accountability from every single Somali and anyone else involved in this scandal, and accountability all the way to the top, if necessary; accountability from every single Democrat involved and every single Republican, if there were [any]," Finnerty said.