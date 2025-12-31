Minnesota GOP Chair to Newsmax: Fraud Scandal Could Turn State Red

Minnesota's sprawling welfare fraud scandal could upend the state's long-standing Democrat dominance, the state's Republican Party Chair Alex Plechash told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Plechash made the remarks during an appearance on Newsmax's ​"Wake Up America," arguing that voter frustration over alleged fraud and oversight failures within state-run social service programs is beginning to translate into measurable political consequences for Democrats who control the governor's office and Legislature.

Plechash said recent polling for the 2026 gubernatorial race shows "40% of those polled ... would vote for Walz, whereas 46% would vote for a Republican opponent — even without a name. That's astounding" in Minnesota, which is an overwhelmingly Democrat state.

Plechash argued that the scale of the alleged fraud — which he claims could exceed $9 billion across multiple programs — is prompting voters to reconsider their political loyalties.

The Minnesota GOP chair said state leaders have ignored whistleblower warnings, suppressed oversight, and is withholding public records as billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned from state-administered social service programs, forcing federal authorities to intervene.

Plechash described Minnesota as the epicenter of what he called one of the largest welfare fraud scandals in U.S. history.

He said repeated warnings about misuse of public funds went unaddressed by state leadership, allowing fraud to spread across multiple programs serving children, seniors, and low-income families, saying "we have a governor who ignored the warnings, shut out whistleblowers, and is still hiding records from the public."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com