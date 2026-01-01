YouTuber: Threats Made After Minn. Fraud Reporting

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley said he has received death threats and that his family has been doxxed after he posted viral videos alleging widespread fraud in Minnesota's taxpayer-funded child-care programs, claims that set off a national political and cultural fight and new federal scrutiny of child-care subsidies.

Shirley, 23, said on the "PBD Podcast" hosted by Patrick Bet-David in an episode released on Wednesday that the threats escalated after his recent videos about the fraud allegations.

Shirley told the host that anonymous messages warned he would be "Kirked," which Shirley described as a reference to the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Shirley said his family has also been targeted through doxxing and intimidation.

"I feel bad for my family. We didn't do anything wrong," Shirley said, adding that he fears the situation could worsen.

Shirley gained national attention in December after posting videos from dozens of Minnesota child-care sites that receive public funding through the federal Child Care and Development Fund and Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program.

In the videos, he claims some locations appeared empty during business hours or were not operating as licensed child-care facilities.

Shirley has estimated potential fraud at more than $110 million, though his figures have not been independently verified and state regulators and child-care providers have disputed his conclusions, saying some footage was misleading or recorded when centers were closed.

Critics have also accused Shirley of selectively editing videos and of unfairly singling out members of Minnesota's Somali immigrant community, which operates many child-care businesses in the Minneapolis area.

The controversy widened this week as the Trump administration announced tightened verification and reporting requirements tied to federal child-care funding, pointing to concerns about fraud and urging states to produce more documentation before receiving payments.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison denounced the move as politically motivated and warned it could disrupt care for low-income families who rely on subsidies to work.

Federal and state authorities have long investigated fraud in Minnesota social service programs, including the high-profile Feeding Our Future case involving alleged misuse of pandemic-era child nutrition funds.

Minnesota's Department of Human Services has acknowledged weaknesses in oversight and has cited stepped-up audits, payment holds and prosecutions in recent years.

The department's inspector general has also said it has dozens of active investigations involving child-care assistance payments.

Somali community leaders and local advocates have warned that the viral videos and the political backlash risk inflaming anti-immigrant sentiment.

"This kind of exposure can lead to unfair generalizations," a local advocacy group said in a statement.

Despite the backlash, Shirley has said he plans to continue publishing what he describes as investigations into fraudulent operations. Police and public officials have urged anyone receiving threats to report them to law enforcement.