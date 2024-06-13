AARP Poll: Gallego Ahead of Lake in Arizona's US Senate Race

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has a small lead over Republican candidate Kari Lake in Arizona's U.S. Senate race, The Hill reported.

According to an AARP poll released Thursday, Gallego leads Lake 48% to 45% with 6% undecided. Gallego leads Lake among independents 47% to 39% while Lake leads with voters 50 and older, 48% to 47%, and men, 51% to 43%.

The poll found 86% of Republicans and 6% of Democrats support Lake, while 93% of Democrats and 10% of Republicans support Gallego. Gallego leads with women, 53% to 40%.

When it comes to favorability, Lake has an unfavorable rating of 49% with a favorable rating of 35%, while Gallego has a 34% favorable rating and a 24% unfavorable rating.

Gallego and Lake are vying to replace Sen. Krysten Sinema, I-Ariz., who declined to run for a second term. Arizona is considered a presidential battleground state and the Senate race could decide who controls the upper chamber. The Arizona primaries are July 30.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as "Leans Democrat."

The AARP poll was conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research from May 28 to June 4 with 1,358 likely voters surveyed, including a statewide sample of 600 likely voters. The margin of error for the 600 likely voters is 4 percentage points.