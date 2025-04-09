Bipartisan Senators Want More Northern Border Resources

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Wednesday released a letter pushing for additional technological resources at the northern border.

"It is crucial that all U.S. borders are adequately defended," the lawmakers wrote to Pete Flores, the acting commission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), The Hill reported.

"The U.S. and Canada share the world's longest demilitarized border and given the current deployment of CBP personnel and assets to the Southwestern border, the security of our northern border could be especially improved through the appropriate use of technological platforms."

President Donald Trump in February declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Canada border, citing an influx of human and drug smuggling.

Shaheen and Hoeven's letter calls for "the acquisition and fielding" of systems, including anti-tunneling capabilities to technology backed by artificial intelligence.

"Additionally, to better detect threats, we encourage CBP to increase its utilization of unmanned aircraft as well as radar and sensors technologies and autonomous platforms like aerostats," they wrote.

In February, Shaheen and Hoeven called for increased funding and staffing for Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control after a fatal midair collision in the nation's capital in January highlighted the persistent lack of aviation safety personnel.

The two senators wrote the FAA to urge the agency to work with Congress and the controllers to increase funding for operations, modernize facilities and equipment and expand the FAA training academy's capacity.

Reuters contributed to this story.