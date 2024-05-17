WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cook political report | arizona | senate race | lean

Cook Report Changes Arizona Senate Race to 'Lean Democrat'

By    |   Friday, 17 May 2024 10:00 PM EDT

The Cook Political Report altered its rating for the Arizona Senate race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" on Friday, citing the lack of a "palatable" Republican nominee in Kari Lake.

Lake is running against Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the battle for the open seat vacated when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., opted against a reelection bid.

"If Republicans have succeeded in recruiting more palatable nominees in most states, Arizona remains the proverbial elephant in the room," Jessica Taylor wrote in her analysis for Cook, a nonpartisan election forecaster. "In many ways, Republicans were painted into a corner ever since 2022 gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake made clear she was running for the seat."

Lake lost to Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs in Arizona's gubernatorial race in 2022.

The Arizona Senate seat is one of a handful that will determine whether Republicans can take back the Senate in November.

The Lake campaign told the Washington Examiner that she's "well positioned to win in November."

"She continues her strong fundraising numbers, is gaining in the polls, and is closely tied to [former] President [Donald] Trump, who is defeating [President] Joe Biden in Arizona," a Lake spokesperson said in a statement to the Examiner. "[Voters] do not like the Biden/Gallego open borders and high inflation."

It was reported earlier this week that the Lake campaign will launch a $10 million advertising campaign in the fall. Gallego has outraised her by $3 million so far.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday has Gallego ahead by 3 points, while a poll last month from The Hill/Emerson University had Gallego up 2 points.

"Although this is still a competitive contest and may end up within the margin of error, we can no longer group it with the most competitive Senate contests on the board," Taylor wrote in her analysis.

The Center for Politics also has Arizona as "lean Democrat" in its last ratings report from April 17.

Republicans are hoping to win the open seat in West Virginia, with the retirement of Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, meaning they need to flip one more to take back control of the Senate outright. Cook still lists Montana, Ohio, and Nevada as toss-ups.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Cook Political Report altered its rating for the Arizona Senate race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" on Friday, citing the lack of a "palatable" Republican nominee in Kari Lake.
cook political report, arizona, senate race, lean
364
2024-00-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved