Kari Lake Appeals Case Related to 2022 Gubernatorial Election

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 07:45 PM EDT

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake has appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court to have her 2022 case regarding her gubernatorial election loss to Gov. Katie Hobbs reconsidered, AZ Law reported on Friday.

Lake's lawyers wrote in their filing that a new election should be conducted or the 275,000 questionable ballots struck, which would give Lake a victory. Attorneys Kurt Olsen and Jennifer Wright wrote that "based on new information," a majority of vote center tabulators in Maricopa County failed, "averaging over 7,000 ballot rejections every thirty minutes shortly after polls opened to polls closing."

The filing also claims "Maricopa did not conduct pre-election logic and accuracy ('L&A') testing ... on any vote center tabulators used on Election Day" and that Maricopa County allegedly had evidence before Election Day of faulty vote center tabulators but didn't fix the problem beforehand. 

"This Court should review the important election-integrity issues presented here. The 2022 election was irredeemably flawed. Without this Court’s intervention, future elections remain threatened," the filing stated.

In June, an Arizona appellate court rejected Lake's previous attempt to present evidence of election errors stemming from misprinted ballots that her witness said could have resulted in making 8,000 ballots unreadable. The new evidence suggests that over 275,000 early ballot signatures could not realistically have been verified in the time previously claimed of two seconds per ballot.

Lake is currently running in the Republican primary to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate.

The winner of the July 30 primary will face Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is unopposed. While a aggregate poll shows Lake currently trailing Gallego 45% to 43% in a potential matchup, another poll Thursday by Remington Research Group shows the candidates tied at 47% each.

Gallego promptly took to X to blast Lake's filing, saying, "As @KariLake begs Arizonans to make her the next Senator, she's pushing the courts to overturn the 2022 election and make her the Governor. She's delusional. She's unfit to serve. She's too extreme for Arizona."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
