Tags: donald trump | yehuda kaploum | antisemitism | envoy

Trump Taps Yehuda Kaploun as US Antisemitism Envoy

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 09:26 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has nominated Yehuda Kaploun to be U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, a position that holds ambassador-at-large rank.

The announcement was shared via Trump's Truth Social account on Thursday.

Kaploun, an Orthodox Jewish entrepreneur and Chabad rabbi based in Miami, has maintained a long-standing relationship with Trump. He led Jewish outreach efforts for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and has played an active role in Jewish community initiatives. He is the co-founder and president of RussKap Water, a company focused on atmospheric water generation, and helped to establish the Moses and Aaron Foundation, which supports children with special needs and their families.

In his statement, Trump described Kaploun as a "dedicated defender of the Jewish faith and the rights of Jewish people to live and worship without fear," emphasizing that "as antisemitism rises globally, Yehuda will serve as a powerful advocate for Jewish communities in the U.S. and around the world while promoting peace."

Should the Senate confirm his nomination, Kaploun would take over from Deborah Lipstadt, a scholar of antisemitism appointed by former President Joe Biden. While the envoy's mission is largely focused on addressing antisemitism internationally, the role has taken on more domestic relevance in response to increasing incidents in the United States.

The position of U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism was created in 2004 and has remained a key component of American human rights and foreign policy efforts across successive administrations. Kaploun's appointment, if confirmed, would continue this tradition of high-level engagement on the issue.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

