Harris to Campaign for Newsom in Recall Election

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would campaign on behalf of California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's recall election.

According to The Hill, Harris replied ''yes" when asked if she would campaign for the governor on Wednesday.

The vice president's office also confirmed that she would campaign for Newsom but did not elaborate. In the past, Harris has voiced her support of Newsom. In a Fox News video showing Harris appearing alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the vice president said, "I want to thank our friend and governor, Gavin Newsom, for his leadership."

"I support him 100%," Harris added.

Harris has made waves in California politics in the past: She has represented the state in the U.S. Senate and served as California attorney general. As of now, however, it's uncertain which way the recall election will go. With a fast-approaching vote headed for Sept. 14, 41 candidates have already qualified to be on the ballot. But Newsom won't be able to identify himself as a Democrat, following a judge's ruling that he missed the deadline for party affiliation registration.

The petition to recall Newsom began in February 2020, before the first wave of COVID-19 hit. Petitioners seeking the recall said they were frustrated with how the governor dealt with issues such as homelessness, immigration and taxes. Following the recall's inception, Newsom was criticized after the governor was shown eating in a fancy restaurant after issuing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that ordered people not to leave their homes.