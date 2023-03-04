Trump to Newsmax: Dems Have Weaponized Justice in the US

Former President Donald Trump says Democrats have weaponized justice in America and the legal cases against him are all a continuation of the Democratic Party's "greatest witch hunt" of all time, the former president tells Newsmax.

"These are witch hunts. These have been going on for a long time. They've weaponized justice in our country. It's a disgrace, and I think people are very angry about it — even Democrats are very angry about it," Trump told Newsmax's John Rosen at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

"I wouldn't even think about leaving," no matter the outcome of the FBI and Manhattan District Attorney's seperate investigations "into me," said Trump.

"These are fake stories; these are horrible. ... I think it's very sad for our country. I think it's very dangerous for our country. I can say that you have thousands of people outside, and you didn't have that for others. They're very upset and very angry about it. It's just a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

America under President Joe Biden is "going to hell" he added, "and this comes largely from the Justice Department — or, as I call it, the injustice department. It starts there. They've even weaponized the local agencies and the local DA's and attorney generals. They put people from the Justice Department in the Manhattan DA's office. They're racists. You've got a lot of racists; you got a lot of race baiting. It's a disgraceful thing that's going on. The country has never seen anything like it."

