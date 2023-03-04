Trump: 'I Am Your Retribution' in 2024

Former President Donald Trump declared to conservatives at CPAC Saturday night that "I am your retribution" for the wrongs that have been happening to the United States since he left office.

"I am your voice today," he said in a fiery speech to his cheering audience. "I am your warrior. I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed. I am your retribution."

Trump, who spoke out often during the speech against Washington's establishment, promised that he will "totally obliterate the deep state."

"I will fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have weaponized our justice system as it has never been weaponized before," said Trump. "These are sick people. I will put the people back in charge of this country again. The people will be back in charge of our country."

He stressed that he was the "only president in history" to take on the "entire corrupt establishment in Washington."

And, Trump promised that when he wins in 2024, "we will do it again even stronger, faster and better because now I am experienced and I know the people of Washington," because now, "I know the good ones, the bad ones. The weak ones. The strong ones. I know them all. I know the people that have to do the job and can do the job … as I did for four incredible years, I will put America first every single time, every single day."

He added that since the beginning of his political life, "we have been attacked by a sick and sinister opposition, the radical left communists, the bureaucrats, the fake news media, the big money, special interest the corrupt Democrat prosecutors, so they're after me for so many things, those prosecutors some are racist. Some hate our country. They all hate me."

But, he stressed that his opponents are "lunatics and maniacs."

"They cannot steer me. They cannot shake me and they will never, ever control me and they will never, ever, therefore, control you. At the end of the day, anyone else will be intimidated, bought off, blackmailed or ripped to shreds. I alone will never retreat."

Meanwhile, he said his campaign is "leading every Republican by massive numbers" in the polls and is leading Biden "by a lot."

"We have no choice," he said. "If we don't do this, this country will be lost forever. People are tired of RINOS and globalists. They want to see America first. That's what they want. Not too complicated. This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it."

