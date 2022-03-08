Rep. Jim Jordan Slams Biden Over US Oil Production

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accused President Joe Biden of being "afraid" to stand up to Democrats and increase oil production in the U.S.

Jordan made his comments Tuesday during an interview on TV's "Fox & Friends." They came as fears mounted the already high gas prices would skyrocket even further due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was asked what happens when gas prices go to $8 or $9 a gallon.

Jordan replied: "That's what the Democrats want. I sat in a hearing … In fact I asked that question when [Rep.] Ro Khanna, [a Democrat member from California] got done badgering these witnesses. I said: 'Do you guys want $8 gas?' The truth is they do. And for the life of me I can't figure out [why].

"What that means to middle class families, how that hurts our economy, how that drives up the price of everything because you got — it takes fuel to move goods around the country. So it's complete craziness, but that's where the left is today.

"Unfortunately, they have complete control of the Democrat Party and Joe Biden, I think, is afraid to stand up to them. That's why he's talking to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and Iran, for goodness sake."

Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

And CNN noted that Biden administration officials were in Venezuela during the weekend for talks on potentially permitting that country to sell its oil on the international market as a way to replace Russian oil.

Sen. Marco Rubio warned of dealing with Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.