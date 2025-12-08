WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jon cornyn | jasmine crockett | colin allred | texas | senate | race

Sen. Cornyn: Crockett's Bid 'a Gift' in Texas Senate Race

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 10:36 PM EST

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, isn't hiding his delight over Rep. Jasmine Crockett's entry into the Democrat Senate primary — and former Rep. Colin Allred's exit.

"Am I hiding my glee? I'll try to wipe the smile off my face," Cornyn said.

"I would say it's a gift.

"Colin — obviously, he wasn't successful before, but he was what I would call closer to a normal Democrat than Jasmine. [She] is something else," he said.

Cornyn's team expects Crockett — a Dallas lawmaker known for headline-grabbing clashes with Republicans and strong online fundraising — to become the Democrat nominee over state Rep. James Talarico.

Her entrance reshaped a race long centered on Talarico until Allred, the party's 2024 nominee, abruptly dropped out.

Crockett had consulted both men about internal polling and a possible coordinated slate before choosing to run.

Republicans were quick to frame her launch as evidence Democrats are shifting further left, citing polling showing her early lead.

Cornyn's reaction comes as he navigates a contentious GOP primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Paxton has tried to paint Cornyn as insufficiently conservative, while Hunt pitches himself as a next-generation Republican.

Both challengers hope to energize grassroots activists, even as Cornyn remains the favorite.

Paxton used Crockett's announcement to attack Cornyn again, predicting she would lose statewide and urging national GOP groups to redirect resources elsewhere.

His team also resurfaced Cornyn's old remark referring to Crockett as a legislative "dance partner" — part of his effort to weaken the senator on the right as the primary intensifies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, isn't hiding his delight over Rep. Jasmine Crockett's entry into the Democrat Senate primary – and former Rep. Colin Allred's exit.
jon cornyn, jasmine crockett, colin allred, texas, senate, race
257
2025-36-08
Monday, 08 December 2025 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved