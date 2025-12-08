Sen. Cornyn: Crockett's Bid 'a Gift' in Texas Senate Race

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, isn't hiding his delight over Rep. Jasmine Crockett's entry into the Democrat Senate primary — and former Rep. Colin Allred's exit.

"Am I hiding my glee? I'll try to wipe the smile off my face," Cornyn said.

"I would say it's a gift.

"Colin — obviously, he wasn't successful before, but he was what I would call closer to a normal Democrat than Jasmine. [She] is something else," he said.

Cornyn's team expects Crockett — a Dallas lawmaker known for headline-grabbing clashes with Republicans and strong online fundraising — to become the Democrat nominee over state Rep. James Talarico.

Her entrance reshaped a race long centered on Talarico until Allred, the party's 2024 nominee, abruptly dropped out.

Crockett had consulted both men about internal polling and a possible coordinated slate before choosing to run.

Republicans were quick to frame her launch as evidence Democrats are shifting further left, citing polling showing her early lead.

Cornyn's reaction comes as he navigates a contentious GOP primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Paxton has tried to paint Cornyn as insufficiently conservative, while Hunt pitches himself as a next-generation Republican.

Both challengers hope to energize grassroots activists, even as Cornyn remains the favorite.

Paxton used Crockett's announcement to attack Cornyn again, predicting she would lose statewide and urging national GOP groups to redirect resources elsewhere.

His team also resurfaced Cornyn's old remark referring to Crockett as a legislative "dance partner" — part of his effort to weaken the senator on the right as the primary intensifies.