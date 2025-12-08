Rep. Crockett Announces Senate Bid

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has entered the 2026 U.S. Senate race, reshaping the Democrat field after months of signaling she might run.

The second-term Dallas congresswoman has built a national profile through high-visibility clashes with Republicans and a strong online following that has made her one of the party's most successful fundraisers.

Her campaign site includes the comment, "I'm running for the United States Senate because I believe Texas deserves a Senator who will be an independent voice for all 30 million Texans – not a rubber stamp or party line vote for Donald Trump."

The Texas Tribune reported that Crockett joins a field that until Monday centered on state Rep. James Talarico of Austin. Her path became clearer when former Rep. Colin Allred, the party's 2024 Senate nominee, announced he was dropping out of the race.

Both Talarico and Allred had been running since mid-2024, and Crockett spoke with each about internal polling and the possibility of a coordinated slate before deciding to run on her own.

Despite entering late, Crockett is viewed as a serious contender. Recent Democrat polling showed her performing better than Talarico among primary voters, and she reported $4.6 million in cash on hand.

Talarico welcomed her entry while saying his campaign remains competitive, citing grassroots fundraising and a large volunteer base.

Crockett's decision follows months of uncertainty about the future of her Dallas-based district.

A mid-decade GOP redistricting plan reduced the number of Democrat-leaning seats in North Texas, raising the likelihood that two incumbents would be forced into the same district.

Her Senate run removes that possibility for other House Democrats in the region.

Crockett has said she entered the race because her internal polling showed she could be viable in a general election. No public surveys have shown her ahead of Sen. John Cornyn or the leading Republican contenders, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

She has argued that the Texas electorate could shift in 2026, pointing to Democrat gains during the 2018 midterms, the last time the party competed in a Texas midterm under a Republican president.

Republicans responded quickly to her announcement. Cornyn's allies at the National Republican Senatorial Committee said her entry reflected what they called a leftward shift among Democrats, citing polling that showed her leading the primary.

Paxton used her announcement to criticize Cornyn, predicting Crockett would lose statewide and arguing that national Republican groups should redirect resources to other states. His campaign also emphasized Cornyn's past remarks calling Crockett a legislative "dance partner."

Crockett first won office as a state representative in 2020 and moved to Congress in 2022 with the support of retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Her sharp communication style has drawn both attention and controversy, helping solidify her status as a polarizing but high-profile figure within the party.