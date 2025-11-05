WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jasmine crockett | democrat | complaint | ethics | stocks | congress

Dem Rep. Crockett Hit With Stocks Trade Ethics Complaint

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 11:02 AM EST

A nonpartisan government ethics watchdog has filed a formal complaint alleging that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, violated federal disclosure laws by failing to report dozens of stock holdings while serving in Congress.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) asked the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC) to investigate Crockett's financial filings, citing inconsistencies between her Texas state disclosures and congressional reports covering 2021.

Newsmax reached out to Crockett's congressional office for comment Wednesday.

"The financial disclosure law is extremely important and it must be strictly enforced because it is the only method to determine whether candidates or Members have conflicts of interest," FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold wrote in the letter to OCC Chief Counsel Omar Ashmawy.

"When a Member owns stock in companies that are affected by legislative action or conflict with a Member's publicly taken political positions and they fail to disclose the ownership, it is damaging to the public's trust in elected officials as a whole."

"In this case, Crockett's 'stock holdings include stakes in several corporations that [reportedly] stood to benefit from actions she's taken as a lawmaker and legislation she's introduced in Congress, and others that stand in opposition to the image she's cultivated as a champion of green energy,'" the letter added.

"Given the known facts in this case, an investigation is necessary to determine whether Rep. Crockett failed to comply with the financial disclosure laws — and the OCC is the only entity in the position to do so and maintain the public's trust."

As a state legislator, Crockett reported owning stock in at least 28 companies, including Exxon Mobil, Moderna, and Aurora Cannabis. Yet her congressional disclosure for the same period listed just three — Devon Energy, MGM Resorts, and Moderna — omitting 25 others.

FACT said some of the unreported holdings exceeded the $1,000 threshold required under the Ethics in Government Act, potentially exposing Crockett to fines or up to a year in prison if the failure to report the holdings is found to be willful.

Crockett, who reportedly is weighing a run for Senate in Texas, has not commented publicly on the allegations.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A nonpartisan government ethics watchdog has filed a formal complaint alleging that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, violated federal disclosure laws by failing to report dozens of stock holdings while serving in Congress.
jasmine crockett, democrat, complaint, ethics, stocks, congress
353
2025-02-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved