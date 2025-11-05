Dem Rep. Crockett Hit With Stocks Trade Ethics Complaint

A nonpartisan government ethics watchdog has filed a formal complaint alleging that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, violated federal disclosure laws by failing to report dozens of stock holdings while serving in Congress.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) asked the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC) to investigate Crockett's financial filings, citing inconsistencies between her Texas state disclosures and congressional reports covering 2021.

Newsmax reached out to Crockett's congressional office for comment Wednesday.

"The financial disclosure law is extremely important and it must be strictly enforced because it is the only method to determine whether candidates or Members have conflicts of interest," FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold wrote in the letter to OCC Chief Counsel Omar Ashmawy.

"When a Member owns stock in companies that are affected by legislative action or conflict with a Member's publicly taken political positions and they fail to disclose the ownership, it is damaging to the public's trust in elected officials as a whole."

"In this case, Crockett's 'stock holdings include stakes in several corporations that [reportedly] stood to benefit from actions she's taken as a lawmaker and legislation she's introduced in Congress, and others that stand in opposition to the image she's cultivated as a champion of green energy,'" the letter added.

"Given the known facts in this case, an investigation is necessary to determine whether Rep. Crockett failed to comply with the financial disclosure laws — and the OCC is the only entity in the position to do so and maintain the public's trust."

As a state legislator, Crockett reported owning stock in at least 28 companies, including Exxon Mobil, Moderna, and Aurora Cannabis. Yet her congressional disclosure for the same period listed just three — Devon Energy, MGM Resorts, and Moderna — omitting 25 others.

FACT said some of the unreported holdings exceeded the $1,000 threshold required under the Ethics in Government Act, potentially exposing Crockett to fines or up to a year in prison if the failure to report the holdings is found to be willful.

Crockett, who reportedly is weighing a run for Senate in Texas, has not commented publicly on the allegations.