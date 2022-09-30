Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biased Media Covering Up for Barnes, Fetterman

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says a highly biased media is covering up for Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes and that his campaign needs money to "get the truth out."

"We have a big challenge on our hands with a biased media," Johnson said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"We need money to get the truth out about people like Mandela Barnes and [Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvana] John Fetterman." Controversial tweets by Barnes, the lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, were detailed Thursday in a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, including one where he poked at Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on gun control.

After Scalise said being shot didn't change his views on gun control, Barnes tweeted, "Taking one for the team. I question how people vote against self-interest, but this is next level. He literally almost died on this hill."

Johnson said the media is covering up for Barnes.

"I've said in the same world with an unbiased media, none of these elections would even be close. We'd be sweeping Democrats. But it's an insane world right now and we have a highly biased media covering up for people like Mandela Barnes and John Fetterman," he told Spicer.

"But the good thing is, the truth is getting out to the extent there's been a change in the polls. That's probably why Wisconsinites are seeing what a radical leftist this guy is," he added.

"He said the founding of America was awful. He's implied that our national parks are racist. He absolutely was for defunding the police. He and [Democrat Wisconsin] Gov. [Tony] Evers want to reduce our prison population by 50%. He said reducing the prison population is now sexy.

"They've released 44 child rapists, 270 criminals who primarily committed or attempted murder on the streets of Wisconsin. That's not how you reduce crime."

