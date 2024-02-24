Speaker Johnson to GOP: Don't Expect Wins With Rushed 'Minibus'

House Speaker Mike Johnson is cautioning Republicans not to expect significant policy victories in the urgent rush to pass a "minibus" package of spending bills to prevent a government shutdown by Friday.

In a private call with GOP lawmakers, Johnson heeded to temper expectations, stating, according to The Hill, "I don't think anybody on this call thinks that we're going to be able to use the appropriations process to fundamentally remake major areas of policy. If you're expecting a lot of home runs and grand slams here, I admit you'll be disappointed.

"But we will," he added, "be able to secure a number of policy victories, both in bill text and report language, or other provisions and cuts that severely undermine the Administration's programs and objectives. These bills will be littered with singles and doubles that we should be proud of, especially in our small majority."

During the call, a lawmaker informed The Hill that whatever bills are ready next week could be moved to a "minibus."

The government faces a looming Friday deadline to fund several departments, including military construction and the Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Water, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. The House is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday, leaving a narrow window for action.

Johnson also mentioned the possibility of a continuing resolution to extend funding temporarily, although he expressed a preference for a more comprehensive solution through the minibus package.

Last week, the House Freedom Caucus wrote to Johnson warning him that without certain provisions, it would be difficult to get significant GOP support for the appropriations bills. However, top Democrats have rejected those provisions.