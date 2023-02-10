Sen. Johnson: DirecTV's Ouster of Newsmax Has 'Dire Impact' on Our Politics, Freedoms

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says conservatives "don't really have a full grasp of how the radical left has infiltrated every" U.S. institution.

"Not only in the U.S. but also globally," Johnson told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Friday when asked about the decision by AT&T's DirecTV to deplatform Newsmax.

The move by DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, has a "dire impact on our politics, on our freedoms and our democracy" and is another move by a "woke corporation" to censor conservative voices, Johnson said.

"This goes to the the heart of what we've been experiencing with the weaponization of the federal agencies against U.S. citizens," he added.

"We're not getting the truth. We have over the years, over the decades, Congress has willingly granted or given up their constitutional authority to the executive branch, I think oftentimes just to avoid accountability. And the president has willingly grabbed that and we've got a more pervasive deep state that's primarily populated by leftists.

"It's a real problem and we've got to come to grips with that and figure out how to counter it as conservatives," he added.

