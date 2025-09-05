Sens. Thune, Scott Endorse Rep. Hinson for Iowa Senate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Friday endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to replace retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"We need conservative fighters in the Senate — and that's exactly what we'll get with Ashley Hinson," said Thune.

"Ashley has been a fierce advocate of President [Donald] Trump's 'America First' agenda and has been instrumental in delivering big wins in the House for Iowans and the American people. I know that she'll bring with her to the Senate that same unrelenting energy. Ashley has my full support and endorsement."

Scott added, "Having traveled Iowa with Ashley, I know she is the fighter the Hawkeye State needs to deliver President Trump's agenda in 2026 and beyond. Iowans are all in for Ashley Hinson, and that's why the NRSC and I are proud to stand with my friend, a proven conservative and staunch Trump ally."

Hinson, who flipped a Democrat-held House seat in 2020, announced her plan to run just hours after Ernst said she would not be running again.