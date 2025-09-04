Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Trump Bill Is 'Working Families Tax Relief'

As Republicans look to hold on to their slim majority in the House, senior officials from President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign have been urging GOP lawmakers to call his signature budget bill the "Working Families Tax Cut Bill." Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday that she has been calling it that "for weeks."

"I've been calling it the 'Working Families Tax Cut' for weeks as I've been out doing town halls in my district, because that's really what it is," Hinson said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "It prioritizes the taxpayers, the hardworking taxpayers of Iowa's 2nd District and of our state."

"If we didn't pass that bill, Iowans would have seen a huge, massive tax increase, and this country would have seen a $4 trillion tax increase. For the average family in my district, that's about seven weeks' worth of groceries for a family of four," she added.

Hinson, who is running to replace outgoing Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said that the tax cut bill appeals to all demographics in her state. "So when you look at what we were able to do — target that tax relief to middle-class workers, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and then that relief for our seniors — that's why getting out there and going on offense, on the president's agenda, and what we've been able to accomplish in this first eight months is so important."

"So I look forward to talking more with Iowans about the 'Working Families Tax Cut Bill' and all of the great provisions in there for them," said Hinson.

