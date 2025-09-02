WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: joni ernst | senate | ashley hinson | chuck grassley | trump | iowa | pat grassley
CORRESPONDENT

Ernst Retirement Opens Senate Path for Rep. Hinson, Speaker Grassley

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 02 September 2025 07:16 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In a decision that had been expected for weeks, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, sent signals she will soon announce she isn't seeking reelection next year.

This means three-term Rep. Ashley Hinson will likely run for the open Senate seat. A former TV anchor and stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump, Hinson, 42, has long made no secret of her desire to run for the Senate in 2028, which is when veteran GOP incumbent Chuck Grassley is expected to retire at age 95.

But with Ernst becoming the first Republican senator from the Hawkeye State to voluntarily retire since Bourke B. Hickenlooper in 1968, Hinson is almost certain to make her move in 2026.

"A bigger question may be whether House Speaker Pat Grassley enters the Second District [U.S. House] race and if he can preempt serious competition," former Polk County GOP Chair Kim Schmett, from Des Moines, told Newsmax.

Hinson's near-certain departure from the 2nd U.S. House District fueled speculation that her GOP successor will be Pat Grassley, grandson of the venerable Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Pat Grassley, 42, had previously announced he would seek reelection to his New Hartford legislative seat. But Ernst's retirement and Hinson's likely bid for her seat have changed the political picture considerably.

It is nine months before the state primary in Iowa, so speculation that Hinson is the sure Senate nominee could be premature. Already, there is talk that Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO and a former acting U.S. attorney general in Trump's first term, might make the race. But Whitaker, 55, who has lost bids for state treasurer in 2002 and U.S. Senate in 2014, is thought unlikely to leave such a key assignment abroad.

Among Democrats, the early favorite is former state Senate Democrat leader Zach Wahls. The son of two lesbians, Wahls (who is married and soon to be a father) has been a champion of the LGBTQ+ community and is expected to have its strong financial backing from across the nation.

Whether that kind of backing can pack a punch in Iowa, which last elected a Democrat senator in 2008, is questionable.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In a decision that had been expected for weeks, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, sent signals she will soon announce she isn't seeking reelection next year.
joni ernst, senate, ashley hinson, chuck grassley, trump, iowa, pat grassley, matthew whitaker
372
2025-16-02
Tuesday, 02 September 2025 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved