Tags: China | Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | john ratcliffe | hunter biden

DNI Ratcliffe: 'No Intelligence' Showing Russia Behind Hunter Biden Laptop

DNI Ratcliffe: 'No Intelligence' Showing Russia Behind Hunter Biden Laptop
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 19 October 2020 10:19 AM

There is no evidence to suggest that Russia had anything to do with Hunter Biden's laptop and the scandalous information contained on it, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe was on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" Monday and discussed allegations from Democrats that information purportedly on the laptop, which had emails that appear to link the Bidens, including Joe Biden, to China and the Ukraine, could have come from Russia.

"It's funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence," Ratcliffe said. "Unfortunately, it is [Rep.] Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

"Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn't believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress."

He added that claims of Russia being behind the hard drive's contents, which included emails, photos, and videos, are "simply not true."

"Hunter Biden's laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign," he said, adding later than the FBI already looked at the drive.

A senior official in the U.S. intelligence community told Fox News that Ratcliffe is right.

"Ratcliffe is 100% correct," the unnamed official said. "There is no intelligence at this time to support Chairman Schiff's statement that recent stories on Biden's foreign business dealings are part of a smart campaign that 'comes from the Kremlin.' Numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies, and media narratives. They don't need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence."

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Politics
There is no evidence to suggest that Russia had anything to do with Hunter Biden's laptop and the scandalous information contained on it, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.Ratcliffe was on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria...
john ratcliffe, hunter biden
286
2020-19-19
Monday, 19 October 2020 10:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved