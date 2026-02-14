WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dick morris | democrats | midterm | trump | jd vance | 2028 election

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrats Have Become 'Unelectable'

Saturday, 14 February 2026 06:54 PM EST

Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that the Democratic Party is moving left in ways he argued will hurt it with voters, that Democrats "always move to the left" after losing elections and are "becoming unelectable" as the Trump administration heads into the midterms.

Asked about a CNN segment discussing Democratic ideology and voter perceptions, Morris said on "The Count" that "when the Democrats lose an election, they always move to the left" and that their "solution is always that we're not left enough." He added, "They move to the left, and they become unelectable."

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said "a third of all Democrats," including Democratic-leaning independents, "identify as Democratic socialist," and that 42% of Democrats under age 35 said the same.

In that same transcript, Enten also cited trend figures on voters who say the Democratic Party is "too liberal," listing 42% in 1996, 48% in 2013, and 58% in 2025.

Morris, a former Bill Clinton adviser and a current Donald Trump adviser, tied that broader argument to the next election cycles, saying "the key to Trump winning Congress again, which he will, I think this year" is that "the Democratic Party is becoming unelectable."

He added that for "[Vice President JD] Vance or whoever, to be elected president in '28," he thinks Democrats have "so developed a crazy ideology that nobody can possibly vote for them."

Morris also framed the comparison in performance terms, saying, "It's unfortunate because Trump is such a great president," then adding, "but he doesn't have to be."

Trump "could just be regular, and he'd be doing fine in comparison to what the Democrats are putting out there," he said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Saturday, 14 February 2026 06:54 PM
