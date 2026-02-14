Dick Morris to Newsmax: Democrats Have Become 'Unelectable'

Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that the Democratic Party is moving left in ways he argued will hurt it with voters, that Democrats "always move to the left" after losing elections and are "becoming unelectable" as the Trump administration heads into the midterms.

Asked about a CNN segment discussing Democratic ideology and voter perceptions, Morris said on "The Count" that "when the Democrats lose an election, they always move to the left" and that their "solution is always that we're not left enough." He added, "They move to the left, and they become unelectable."

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said "a third of all Democrats," including Democratic-leaning independents, "identify as Democratic socialist," and that 42% of Democrats under age 35 said the same.

In that same transcript, Enten also cited trend figures on voters who say the Democratic Party is "too liberal," listing 42% in 1996, 48% in 2013, and 58% in 2025.

Morris, a former Bill Clinton adviser and a current Donald Trump adviser, tied that broader argument to the next election cycles, saying "the key to Trump winning Congress again, which he will, I think this year" is that "the Democratic Party is becoming unelectable."

He added that for "[Vice President JD] Vance or whoever, to be elected president in '28," he thinks Democrats have "so developed a crazy ideology that nobody can possibly vote for them."

Morris also framed the comparison in performance terms, saying, "It's unfortunate because Trump is such a great president," then adding, "but he doesn't have to be."

Trump "could just be regular, and he'd be doing fine in comparison to what the Democrats are putting out there," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com