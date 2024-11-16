Fetterman: 'Godmother' Pelosi 'Got What She Wanted'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "got what she wanted" after she blamed President Joe Biden for the Democrats' election loss.

In an interview with Politico, Fetterman said his fellow Democrats should look in the mirror when assessing President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

In an interview with The New York Times following the election, Pelosi blamed Biden for the Democrats' loss.

"Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi said.

"Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. Had it been much earlier, it would have been different."

The Democratic Party ended up losing the Senate as well.

"People like Pelosi, she really tried to — what's the word I'm looking for? She embraced this 'She's the godmother, she's the enforcer.' And now she's blaming Biden.

"Well, you can't have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you're still blaming Biden," Fetterman said.

On Thursday, Pelosi, 84, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, indicating she isn't looking to give up politics just yet. Fetterman questioned why Pelosi still yields so much power and suggested that it might be time for her to give up her seat.

"I think it's really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?" Fetterman asked.