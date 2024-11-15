Sen. Fetterman Tells Dems Freaked Out Over Trump to 'Chill'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., sensing the despair from Democrat voters following Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day, recommended Friday that they pace themselves because Trump has yet to be inaugurated and will be in office until January 2029.

“If you’re already exhausted, freaking out, and it’s not even Thanksgiving, then you really ought to pace yourselves,” Fetterman told NBC News, according to The Hill. “Because he hasn’t even been inaugurated yet.

“So, you really have to chill out, and you’re going to have to be more discerning or discriminate on what’s going to freak you out, or what’s just trolling. Because it’s not the weather, it’s the climate now for the next four years.”

Since his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has rolled out numerous Cabinet picks that have shocked and outraged Democrats, including Pete Hegseth as defense secretary and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as attorney general, the latter pick Fetterman cast aside as “nothing but [Trump] trolling.”

“That’s got to be candy for him to have and watch everybody get triggered,” Fetterman said. “I’ve said this before, it’s like, clutch those pearls harder and scold louder, that’s not going to win. And that’s been demonstrated in this [election] cycle.”

Although Fetterman expressed skepticism about the nomination of Gaetz, who has been accused of ethical violations — “you know, even the Republicans know who he is,” he said — he did say he would vote to approve the nomination of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as secretary of state.

“Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” Fetterman wrote Tuesday in a post on X. “That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.”