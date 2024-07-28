Sen. Fetterman Announces He Has COVID-19

Sen. John Fetterman announced on Sunday that he has come down with COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Democrat wrote on X, "After a busy week in D.C., I've tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms."
He added, "I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated and will be working from home, following the appropriate CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance."
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.