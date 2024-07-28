WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Fetterman Announces He Has COVID-19

By    |   Sunday, 28 July 2024 03:59 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman announced on Sunday that he has come down with COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Democrat wrote on X, "After a busy week in D.C., I've tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms."

He added, "I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated and will be working from home, following the appropriate CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

Politics
