GOP Sen. Curtis: Noem's Take on Pretti Shooting 'Premature'

A Republican senator who succeeded Mitt Romney in the upper chamber criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she undermined public trust in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota following the shooting death of Alex Pretti on Saturday.

"We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible — no matter their title — must be held accountable," Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Officials who rush to judgment before all the facts are known undermine public trust and the law enforcement mission.

"I disagree with Secretary Noem's premature DHS response, which came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence," he continued.

"I will be working with a bipartisan group of senators to demand real oversight and transparency, including supporting calls from @RandPaul for leaders of these operations to testify, so trust can be restored and justice served."

Pretti's death was the second fatal shooting this month in Minnesota involving a federal law enforcement officer and an individual protesting the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Noem said during a news conference Saturday that immigration officers were targeting an illegal alien with a criminal history that included domestic assault with intentionally inflicting bodily harm, disorderly conduct, and driving without a valid license when the situation escalated.

She said an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

"The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently," Noem said.

"Fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots."

Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Noem said that in addition to the firearm, he possessed "two magazines with ammunition in them that held dozens of rounds" and no identification.

"When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism," she said.

"This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers committed an act of domestic terrorism. That's the facts."

Curtis joins a growing number of Republicans calling for more information on the shooting, as several reports have contradicted Noem's assertion that Pretti brandished a weapon as he approached federal officers.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has summoned the heads of Customs and Border Protection, Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to testify at a hearing on Feb. 12.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., also is seeking testimony from the three agency heads.

"My top priority remains keeping Americans safe," Garbarino said.

Other congressional Republicans, including Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas and Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also are pressing for additional information.

Criticism of Noem from Democrat lawmakers has intensified in recent weeks, particularly following the Jan. 7 shooting death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., introduced three articles of impeachment against Noem on Jan. 14, citing obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.

The resolution has 140 cosponsors, all Democrats, as of Monday.

"Secretary Noem and her rogue agency have caused destruction and devastation across the country," Kelly said in a statement.

"One hundred House Democrats from California to New York, Minnesota to Texas support my impeachment resolution because our communities have seen ICE's Gestapo-like tactics firsthand," she continued.

"As Secretary Noem continues to lie, obstruct Congress, and violate people's civil rights, the support for her impeachment only grows," Kelly said.

"I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to be on the right side of the law and our Constitution."