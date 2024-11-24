Sen. Barrasso: 'Fair' Hearings for Trump Nominees

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on Sunday that every nominee of President-elect Donald Trump will have a "fair" hearing.

"President Trump has made wonderful choices for his Cabinet. It's a complete list," Barrasso told "Fox News Sunday."

"These are people who are going to work to get America back on track across the board. And every one of them is going to have a hearing — a fair process.

"And then what they are going to have is a timely vote in the United States Senate. We want to get that Cabinet in place quickly," he said.

"But we know in the past when President [Barack] Obama came into office, President [Bill] Clinton, they had most of their Cabinet in place by the end of January. We plan to do the same thing with President Trump.

"A number of us have been meeting with some of the nominees. I had a number of meetings this week," Barrasso said.

"We are coming in — the Republicans in the Senate — to take over on Jan. 3. We've had meetings already with some of the nominees.

"We are going to have hearings early so we can get his team in place when he takes the oath of office on Jan. 20," he said.

On Thursday, Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration for attorney general after senators from both parties said Gaetz would likely face an uphill battle due to the House Ethics Committee report on the former congressman, to which only certain members are privy. Meanwhile, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, appears to face blocks to her nomination after a number of congressmen have raised questions suggesting she has ties to Russia and Syria.

Trump's nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who also faces scrutiny over a 2017 sexual assault accusation, appears to face no path hindering his confirmation.