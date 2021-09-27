Joe Rogan: Trump Will Run, How Is Biden Going to Win in 2024?

On his podcast, ''The Joe Rogan Experience," stand-up comedian Joe Rogan suggested that former President Donald Trump would run in 2024 and win.

While speaking with Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in Italy for the death of her roommate and was imprisoned for nearly four years, Rogan said in the podcast episode, posted last week, that Trump is "probably going to win" the presidency in 2024.

"How is Joe Biden going to win? How is it possible he's going to beat anybody?" Rogan asked, according to the Washington Examiner. "After you've seen him speak, after you've seen the decay and the decline, how is that possible? They've done a terrible job. The Democrats f***ed up royally by making that guy the president."

Knox added that Biden is "not very inspiring," suggesting someone else might run, such as Vice President Kamala Harris. But in the modern history of the United States, no incumbent president has ever lost a primary.

Rogan said, however, that Harris "would lose just as badly. She is the most hated vice president according to polls — the least liked, I should say, vice president in 50 years."

"It's crazy," Rogan continued. "It's crazy that that's the choice. Like you have Donald Trump, or a man who's got something seriously wrong, right? He's a guy who's had multiple aneurysms, had actual brain surgery, and is 78 years old and is experiencing some sort of pretty radical cognitive decline."

Rogan went on to suggest that Biden might not even be running the White House.

Biden, Rogan said, "is in some way controlled by the other people in the party, whether it is Nancy Pelosi or whoever else. He keeps saying things like, 'They tell me not to answer questions,' or 'They tell me not to.' … Hey, motherf***er, you're the president!"