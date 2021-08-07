Podcast Host Joe Rogan: Vaccine Mandates, Passports 'One Step Closer' to Dictatorship

Mandating COVID vaccinations or requiring “vaccine passports” to do things is moving the United States one step closer to an authoritarian regime, podcast host Joe Rogan said Friday.

“Up until 1776, every single country was run by dictators,” Rogan said in his podcast Friday.

“(The United States) is the first one (in history) that had elected officials, this is the first experiment in self-government that actually worked and created the greatest superpower the world has ever known.”

Rogan said that by using the freedom of the people, the nation was able to create the greatest “cultural machine” of art, creativity, and innovation the world has known.

“When you give people freedom, they find ways to succeed, grow, and thrive,” Rogan said. “But as soon as you put the boots to them (like mask mandates or vaccine passports), now you have a mini-dictator. You have one step away from a king, you are moving one step closer to dictatorship.”

Rogan said that he does not understand why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people when most of the unvaccinated are people of color and poor, telling them they cannot go to a gym, restaurant, or other events.

“The problem with (people) applauding vaccine passports is they are not going to give that power up,” Rogan said. “They will find a reason to continue to use that. If they can force you into a way to make you carry papers, that lets you enter businesses, historically they do not relinquish that power, but find new reasons to use it.”

Rogan said that while he does not oppose getting vaccinated, he understands why people may be skeptical of the three vaccines being distributed.

He said that unlike vaccines for things like polio or the measles, which have been around for years and protect the person from getting the disease, the COVID-19 vaccines do not stop the person from getting or transmitting the virus.

“(The COVID) vaccination is not that,” Rogan said. “The idea that people shouldn’t be nervous or skeptical about that is hilarious.”

Rogan said that you do not hear stories in the media about the need for people to live healthier lifestyles and get rid of fat and body mass.

Seventy-eight percent of (COVID) patients in the hospital are obese,” Rogan said.

The nation is dealing with a surge of cases of the delta variant, leading a call for masking and restrictions even among vaccinated people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance for vaccinated people to wear masks again indoors to slow the spread, especially among the unvaccinated that the CDC accounts for 80-90% of new cases.

According to the CDC, 50% of the country is now fully vaccinated against COVID.