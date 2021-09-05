Joe Rogan Says He's COVID-Free After Medical Cocktail

Days after confirming he had contracted COVID-19, podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan revealed that he had tested negative.

Rogan shared a photo of his negative test result on Instagram, writing, “[T]ested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”

Rogan had confirmed earlier in the week that he had contracted the virus and that “[W]e immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip.”

He added that he underwent this type of treatment for three days.

After Rogan said that he was using ivermectin as part of his treatment, numerous media outlets published pieces accusing Rogan of promoting the drug.

Ivermectin was approved by the FDA several years ago, and has been used to treat tropical diseases, including scabies, onchocerciasis and helminthiases. However, the FDA started issuing warnings last month about taking ivermectin for COVID-19.