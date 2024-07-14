Scarborough: Obama Working To 'Orchestrate' Biden Step Down

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said President Joe Biden's campaign believes former President Barack Obama is secretly muddying his reelection efforts and working behind-the-scenes to mastermind the growing push for Biden to drop out of the race, reports The Daily Caller.

Scarborough said these back room dealings will ultimately backfire.

"What's going on behind-the-scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this," Scarborough said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"And if Joe Biden believes that, that's not going to get him out of the race any faster. Any time David Axelrod attacks him, David Axelrod ensures that Joe Biden will dig himself in another day. Any time the pod bros say something nasty about Joe Biden, which they have repeatedly said nasty things about Joe Biden, before the debate, after the debate. Every time they do that, he digs in a little bit further," Scarborough asserted.

Scarborough said if Biden is to step aside it is a path that "does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons."

"Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton. He's deeply resentful of those trying to shove him out of the way. He's always felt like an outsider, always felt like people have looked down upon him," he said.