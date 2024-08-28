Nancy Pelosi Called Trump 'Domestic Enemy'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called former President Donald Trump a "domestic enemy" the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, according to HBO video footage.

While with staffers riding in a car as she prepared for a Jan. 7 press conference, Pelosi is seen planning to publicly call for the resignation of U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

She also addressed Trump's role in the attack.

"There is a domestic enemy in the White House," Pelosi says in the video, obtained by CBS News. "Let's not mince words about this."

Pelosi said that although she has "never been a fan of Sund, I think our focus has to be on the President."

The speaker also added she takes "responsibility" for not having security "just prepared for more." "Shame on us," she said, the New York Post previously reported.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Pelosi needs to answer for her actions on Jan. 6.

"Nancy Pelosi refused President Trump's offer of soldiers and National Guard to help secure the Capitol building. In unearthed footage, she even admits she was responsible for the security failure," Cheung said in a statement. "Pelosi needs to answer why she chose to ignore the warnings and the help that was offered."

The HBO video also shows Pelosi being asked how she feels about "being done with Donald Trump" after Congress certified Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 presidential election.

"I just feel sick for what he [Trump] did to the Capitol and to the country today," Pelosi responded. "He's gotta pay a price for that."

Pelosi later created a subcommittee, consisting of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, to probe the Capitol attack and the events that led up to it.

Politico also reviewed about 50 minutes of unaired footage captured by the former speaker's daughter, filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, who was at her mom's side at key moments on Jan. 5, 6 and 7 in 2021.

HBO turned over the video this week to the Republican-led House Committee on Administration.