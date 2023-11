U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. on Thursday announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

"I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said in a statement.