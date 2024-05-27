Clintons to Attend Another Biden Fundraiser

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will headline a June fundraiser for President Joe Biden.

The event is scheduled to be held June 18 at the McLean, Virginia, home of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chair who also chaired presidential campaigns for both Clintons.

First lady Jill Biden also will attend the two-tiered event, which will include a reception and then a more exclusive dinner, Axios reported Monday.

In March, Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama attended a New York City fundraiser that raised $25 million for Biden.

Deadline reported last week that Biden and Obama will attend a Los Angeles fundraiser for the 2024 reelection campaign June 15. The Hollywood-centric fundraiser will include liberal late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel moderating a conversation with Biden and Obama. Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts also are expected to attend.

News of the latest Democrat fundraiser follows reports that Trump outraised Biden in April — the first month where the former president outraised the current president.

Trump's campaign and affiliated committees raised roughly $76 million, compared to Biden and the DNC's $51 million.

However, the Biden campaign and its various committees ended the month with $192 million cash-on-hand, a record for a Democrat presidential candidate at this point in the cycle.

Trump received a boost last week when Blackstone CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman publicly endorsed the former president, citing concerns about rising antisemitism and Biden's policies.

The billionaire is a long-time Republican centrist and generous donor.

"The dramatic rise of antisemitism has led me to focus on the consequences of upcoming elections with greater urgency," Schwarzman said in a statement to Axios.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to debate June 27 in Atlanta. The event will be televised by CNN.