WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | reaction | donald trump | shooting | campaign | rally | assassination

Biden on Trump Shooting: It's Sick

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:38 PM EDT

President Joe Biden delivered an on-camera statement Saturday night from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Stopping short of calling it an assassination attempt before he had "final reports," Biden told reporters he plans to speak with Trump shortly and reiterated that "there's no place in America for this kind of violence."

"It's sick," he said. "We cannot allow for this to be happening, we cannot condone this."

Biden thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their quick work and said he will brief the American people as more detail becomes available.

Bottom line, he said, is a political rally should have been able to be conducted peacefully.

"Political violence is unheard of and inappropriate," he said.

Trump, who went to the ground after he was surrounded by agents at a rally at the Butler County, Pennsylvania fairgrounds Saturday evening, appeared to grab his right ear, which appeared to be bleeding, reports The New York Times.

Then, before he walked on his own off the stage, surrounded by Secret Service, he pumped a fist at the crowd, reports The New York Times.

The agents escorted him to a motorcade. Photos from the scene showed the former president's face smeared with blood.

Pennsylvania police sources have told Newsmax they believe President Donald Trump was not struck by a bullet at his Pennsylvania rally but hit by glass fragments instead.

One source told Newsmax they think the teleprompter may have been hit, causing the teleprompter glass to hit the president.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden delivered an on-camera statement Saturday night from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following an assassination attempt on former President Trump at a campaign rally.
joe biden, reaction, donald trump, shooting, campaign, rally, assassination
301
2024-38-13
Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved