Biden on Trump Shooting: It's Sick

President Joe Biden delivered an on-camera statement Saturday night from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Stopping short of calling it an assassination attempt before he had "final reports," Biden told reporters he plans to speak with Trump shortly and reiterated that "there's no place in America for this kind of violence."

"It's sick," he said. "We cannot allow for this to be happening, we cannot condone this."

Biden thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their quick work and said he will brief the American people as more detail becomes available.

Bottom line, he said, is a political rally should have been able to be conducted peacefully.

"Political violence is unheard of and inappropriate," he said.

Trump, who went to the ground after he was surrounded by agents at a rally at the Butler County, Pennsylvania fairgrounds Saturday evening, appeared to grab his right ear, which appeared to be bleeding, reports The New York Times.

Then, before he walked on his own off the stage, surrounded by Secret Service, he pumped a fist at the crowd, reports The New York Times.

The agents escorted him to a motorcade. Photos from the scene showed the former president's face smeared with blood.

Pennsylvania police sources have told Newsmax they believe President Donald Trump was not struck by a bullet at his Pennsylvania rally but hit by glass fragments instead.

One source told Newsmax they think the teleprompter may have been hit, causing the teleprompter glass to hit the president.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."