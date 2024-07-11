WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | nikki haley | donald trump | elections

Biden Camp Flubs Postdebate Call With Haley Allies

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 05:43 PM EDT

In an effort to smooth over the chaos following the first presidential debate, two Biden campaign officials held a call with a group of Nikki Haley supporters. The virtual meeting did not go well, according to two people on the call who spoke with Axios.

The Wednesday night call is yet another indication of the political damage done by President Joe Biden's shaky and halting debate performance on June 27. His campaign has been attempting to resuscitate his damaged candidacy ever since.

According to Axios, the Biden camp's head of GOP outreach, Austin Weatherford, and spokesperson Kevin Munoz held a call with a group of 14 Haley allies from a number of different states, some of whom served on state leadership teams.

The Biden officials reportedly acknowledged that their candidate had a bad night and said they had their work cut out for them to convince voters that he is fit for office. The Haley Voters Working Group organized the call, and Axios reported that members were not convinced.

"[I] saw Jan. 6, so I can't vote for Trump," one voter who had been on a Haley state leadership team said. "But I also saw June 27, and I'm not sure I can vote for Biden."

Another told Weatherford and Munoz that Biden has not given enough of a positive reason to vote for him, making it unlikely the voter will cast a vote for president.

Convinced that Vice President Kamala Harris would ultimately end up as president, one Arizona woman urged the Biden campaign to have her speak about more issues than just abortion.

According to another source on the call who spoke with Axios, the officials responded to the woman, saying they understand that Haley voters want to hear where the campaign stands on foreign policy and immigration — not just abortion.

"While participants raised concerns about Biden's debate performance, our working group continues to be issues and policy-focused, and last night gave participants the chance to touch on some of the real issues that will determine how they vote this fall," said Emily Matthews, who heads the working group.

"While the news cycle is still (understandably) caught up with post-debate coverage, our group found it respectable that the Biden campaign made time to come to the table and listen," she added.

The conversation with Haley supporters was the Biden campaign's first attempt at outreach to the failed Republican candidate's voters and came one day after Haley released her delegates to former President Donald Trump.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
In an effort to smooth over the chaos following the first presidential debate, two Biden campaign officials held a call with a group of Nikki Haley supporters. The virtual meeting did not go well, according to two people on the call who spoke with Axios.
joe biden, nikki haley, donald trump, elections
417
2024-43-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved