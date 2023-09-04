×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | labor day | donald trump | union | 2024 election | jobs | infrastructure

Biden Uses Labor Day Speech to Attack Trump

By    |   Monday, 04 September 2023 05:35 PM EDT

President Joe Biden used his Labor Day speech in Philadelphia on Monday to launch attacks on former President Donald Trump, his likely opponent in the 2024 election.

Speaking in front of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 branch, Biden attacked Trump's record on jobs, pensions, and infrastructure but wouldn't mention the former president by name.

When discussing the steps his administration has taken to fix the nation's infrastructure, Biden said Trump "didn't build a damn thing" during his administration.

"Can you believe we used to have the best infrastructure in the world and then we fell to No. 13 in the world," he said, according to a transcript of his speech. "Roads, bridges, internet — the whole deal. Thirteen. The United States of America, 13th in the world.

"But guess what? Guess what? The great real-estate builder — the last guy here, he didn't build a damn thing. Under my predecessor, Infrastructure Week became a punchline."

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign responded Monday to attacks by President Joe Biden during his Labor Day speech in which he criticized his predecessor's record on infrastructure and jobs.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the destroyer of American jobs and continues to fuel runaway inflation with reckless, big government spending," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in an email to Newsmax. "The only thing he's built is padding the bank accounts of the Biden Crime Family by selling out this country to foreign enemies for their own financial gain. Biden and his son Hunter sold access to the highest levels of government to the highest bidder, which posed a threat to our national security.

"By contrast, President Trump passed record-setting tax relief for the middle class, doubled the child tax credit, and slashed more job-killing regulations than any administration had ever done before. Real wages increased and median household income reached the highest level in the history of our country, while poverty reached a record low. President Trump produced a booming economic recovery, and record low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and women."

Biden also mentioned how many jobs have been created during his administration and how many were lost during Trump's, although he did not mention that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate reached a 50-year low under Trump and many of the jobs lost were the result of government lockdowns during the pandemic. Also, most of the jobs created came when the lockdowns were lifted and millions returned to work.

"It wasn't that long ago we were losing jobs in this country," Biden said. "In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history — but there is an important point — one of two presidents in history that left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected office. By the way, do you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover. Isn't that kind of coincidental?"

Hoover, a Republican, left office amid the Great Depression after losing the 1932 election to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden used his Labor Day speech in Philadelphia on Monday to launch attacks on former President Donald Trump, his likely opponent in the 2024 election.
joe biden, labor day, donald trump, union, 2024 election, jobs, infrastructure, administration
503
2023-35-04
Monday, 04 September 2023 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved